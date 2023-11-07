King Charles opens Parliament in traditional ceremony

King Charles III wore the Imperial State Crown for the first time since his coronation at the State Opening of Parliament on Tuesday. The event, which marks the formal start of the parliamentary year, was steeped in tradition and ceremony.



The King, dressed in his Admiral of the Fleet Royal Naval dress uniform and Robe of State, arrived at the Palace of Westminster in the Diamond State Coach. He was escorted by a procession of Horse Guards and Foot Guards.

Upon entering the House of Lords, the King was greeted by the Speaker of the House of Commons and the Lord Chancellor. He then took his seat on the throne.

After the Queen's Speech was read by the Lord Chancellor, the King gave a brief address to Parliament. He spoke about the importance of working together to build a better future for the United Kingdom.

The King's speech was well-received by members of Parliament. Many praised his commitment to public service and his dedication to the country.

Inside King Charles III role as monarch

The Imperial State Crown is one of the most important symbols of the British monarchy. It is made of gold and encrusted with diamonds, rubies, emeralds, and sapphires.

The State Opening of Parliament is a complex and ceremonial event that has been taking place for centuries. It is attended by members of the royal family, government ministers, members of Parliament, and other dignitaries.

The Queen's Speech is a written address that sets out the government's agenda for the parliamentary session. It is prepared by the government and read by the Lord Chancellor.