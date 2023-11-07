Prince William dubs as 'beacon in conservation field' by Robert Irwin

Robert Irwin, an Australian TV personality, had nothing but admiration for Prince William.



Tuesday marks the announcement of the 41-year-old William's Earthshot Prize winners. According to Irwin, he "is a real beacon to everyone in the conservation field."

“It’s hard to put into words just how massive Earthshot is for wildlife conservation, for climate action, for the world. For Prince William, who has such a great platform, to lend his voice, his resources into creating positive change is such a refreshing, wonderful thing to see. I applaud what he is doing,” he tells People magazine.

The environmentalist is in Singapore to give an award at the third annual ceremony, which honours creative solutions aimed at addressing global environmental issues.

“I have dedicated my life to wildlife conservation. I share that with Prince William and I admire him greatly. He is certainly someone I look up to and I hope I can create the same sort of change that he does. He is a real beacon to everyone in the conservation field," Irwin says.

Irwin, a 19-year-old Earthshot supporter and ambassador, is in Singapore for the event with his partner Rorie Buckey.

Robert and his family, which includes sister Bindi, support their animal conservation nonprofit Wildlife Warriors and assist endangered animals through Australia Zoo, having been inspired by their late father, wildlife expert Steve Irwin.