James Corden makes comeback with a new gig: Deets inside

James Corden has recently made a comeback with a new gig after he exited from The Late Late Show earlier this year.



According to SiriusXM official press release via Entertainment Weekly, Corden collaborated with the SiriusXM for a new show, This Life of Mine With James Corden, which is expected to premiere next year for app subscribers.

“I am thrilled to be joining SiriusXM. Scott Greenstein and the whole team have made me feel so welcome as I start this new chapter. It's a dream to have a space to engage in deep conversations with the people whose work and talent I greatly admire,” said Corden in his statement.

Greenstein, SiriusXM's president and chief content officer, stated, “James Corden is an incredible talent who is always pushing the boundaries of what's possible.”

He continued, “With a career that spans acting on stage and screen, developing and launching hit series such as Carpool Karaoke, and of course his iconic eight-year run as a late-night host, James has been a trailblazer in the entertainment business.”

“We are so honoured to welcome him to the SiriusXM family as he begins this next phase of his illustrious career and makes his mark in audio,” added Greenstein.

Meanwhile, the upcoming show will showcase conversations with high-profile stars about topics which will vary “from favourite music and movies to books and advice”.

“The show will seek to tell the untold stories of some of the most well-known public figures,” per statement.