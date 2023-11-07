Prince Harry makes grave demand from King Charles

Prince Harry is not willing to face King Charles and Prince William until they apologize to his wife Meghan Markle.
Speaking to The Sun Online, royal expert Angela Levin reflected on the prospect of the Duke of Sussex attending his father’s 75th birthday celebrations later this month.
It comes after The Sunday Times alleged the Spare author turned down the invite from the Palace for the monarch’s birthday party at Clarence House.
“Harry has made it very clear that he is not complying with anything until his father and his brother have apologised to Meghan,” Levin shared, adding: “What for? We don’t know.”
"I think the royals are used to it now. It’s not going to spoil his birthday,” she continued.
The royal expert went on to note that the arrival of former royals at the festivities would only “ruin” the environment, noting the youngest son of Charles would only “start pointing fingers with ‘when you did this when you did that’.”
A spokesperson for the Invictus Games mogul debunked the aforementioned report about the King’s invitation, saying, the Sussexes received no such invitation.
