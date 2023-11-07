Lori Harvey and Damson Idris fuel rumors of split after one year of dating

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris fueled speculations of split after the twosome removed all photos of each other from their respective Instagram accounts.

The breakup rumors initially swirled after the 26-year-old was sported riding solo at Kendall Jenner’s star-studded Halloween party last week.

The twosome was last publicly spotted together in Paris, France during late September.

Harvey and Idris first sparked rumors of romance after being spotted cozying up to each other at LA hotspot Catch in December 2022.

The pair went Instagram official only a month later, on the eve of the model’s birthday in January.

They also made their red-carpet debut at the Los Angeles premiere of the final season of Snowfall in February.

Harvey was previously in a relationship with the Black Panther actor Michael B. Jordan for a year and a half before their high-profile split in 2022.

Speaking to Bustle in an interview at the time, the adoptive daughter of Steve Harvey explained how she deals with the constant invasion of privacy.

“I think they get from me that I try to just not let any type of negativity or rumors or anything like that make me stoop down to that level and go back and forth with it or whatever,” she said.