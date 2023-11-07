Sara Ali Khan shares glimpse of her ‘uncomfortable’ weight loss journey

Sara Ali Khan recently revealed that she has lost her belly fat within two weeks as she offered a glimpse into her weight loss journey.



Taking to Instagram, the actress dropped her photo from the gym in which she can be seen showing her trim figure.

Alongside this, Sara shared two more pictures of her recent stunning appearances from a fashion show and Manish Malhotra’s Diwali celebration.

Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

The daughter of Saif Ali Khan disclosed that she felt very 'uncomfortable' to upload the top image, however, the actress said that she is "really proud of herself of getting in shape in 2 weeks."

"Bye bye holiday calories but most importantly peace out with the guilt," she added.

In the end of her motivational note, Sara extended an uplifting piece of advice for all her fans, saying, "fitness is a journey so just keep going."



Moreover, the 28-year-old Bollywood actress is all set to make her appearance in the popular talk show, Koffee With Karan alongside her pal Ananya Pandey.



In the viral clip of the upcoming episode, Sara seemingly confirmed Ananya’s budding romance with B-town heartthrob, Aditya Roy Kapur.