See Keanu Reeves, girlfriend Alexandra Grant at rare red-carpet date

Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant got out to enjoy red carpet date night.



The Matrix actor and his partner, an artist, looked radiant as they attended the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala on November 4th, which honored David Fincher, the director, and painter Judy Baca.

The couple, who had been together for over four years, actually appeared very in love as they held hands and posed for pictures in front of the famous Urban Light sculpture outside the Los Angeles museum.

Keanu,59, dressed elegantly for the event in a black tuxedo and bow tie, while his significant other accessorized his ensemble with a long, black gown with a keyhole cutout.

The actor from Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure and 50-year-old Alexandra last attended the yearly star-studded event in 2019, the year their photogenic walk down the red carpet together went viral and won over many fans.

"I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that's fascinating," Alexandra remembered, telling Vogue in March 2020.

"But the question I've been asking in all of this is: ‘What is the opportunity for good?'"

Since that time, the couple has hardly been in public together and has mostly kept their relationship under wraps.