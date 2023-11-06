Sylvester Stallone makes shocking revelation about Rocky movie

Sylvester Stallone has recently made shocking revelation about Rocky movie after its release back in 1976 in Netflix documentary, Sly.



In the documentary, Stallone shared he thought his movie would flop after people started walking out of the theatre after the first 20 minutes.

“The first review we got out of New York by Vincent Canby was scathing, so I didn't know what to expect,” dished the action star.

Stallone continued, “We screen Rocky five days before release. It was an afternoon matinee.”

The actor’s brother, Frank mentioned, “I was sitting there with him, and all of a sudden he's going, 'Oh, no.' Talk about a crestfallen look. He said, 'Oh, god.' He thought, 'Man this is going to be a bomb.’”

Stallone stated, “20 minutes into it, the audience, ¾ were gone. And I'm getting lower in the seat. So, when it did open, my confidence was not soaring.”

The actor however pointed out that few of the audience members did stay in their seats and soon they were engrossed in the movie, particularly when Rocky fights Apollo Creed (played by Carl Weathers).

“When everyone's inside, I go to the back, and I'm standing there. It's almost like it's a still painting. No one is moving, everyone is listening to every word. Like, boom. Riveted,” he remarked.

Stallone added, “When he knocks Apollo down, whole theatre went up. It's like, the audience is participating like it's a real sporting event. We blurred the lines.”

Meanwhile, Stallone’s Rocky won the best picture at the Oscars and made $117 million at the US box office at the time.