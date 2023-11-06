Olivia Wilde radiates happiness as she takes daughter Daisy to fairground ride

Actress Olivia Wilde was all smiles during her sunny outing at a Los Angeles farmers' market with her seven-year-old daughter, Daisy.
Wilde 39 embraced a casual and relaxed look for the day, wearing a loose-fitting, long-sleeved white cardigan paired with light-wash jeans and black sneakers.
Daisy sported a black T-shirt and athletic leggings, accented by baby pink trainers that added a vibrant touch to her ensemble.
The proud mother couldn't contain her joy as she filmed her daughter on a fairground ride and exchanged high-fives during their fun-filled day.
Last month, People reported that Olivia Wilde and her ex-fiancé, Jason Sudeikis, 48, are in a good place and have successfully established a joint custody arrangement, allowing them to share parenting duties for their two children.
