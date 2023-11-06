Kim Kardashian defended by former Vogue editor Carine Roitfeld over dressing reality star

Kim Kardashian has recently been defended former editor of French Vogue Carine Roitfeld after influential fashion designers were reluctant to dress her.



Carine, who is the founder of the CR Fashion Book, is known for publishing “provocative” covers on her biannual magazine featuring popular celebs including Rihanna, Cher, Beyonce, Naomi Campbell and Kim.

Sharing her thoughts on Karl Lagerfeld’s photo in pregnancy, Carine said, “Kim is more than nice and so well educated, and I like her.”

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, Carine said some designers were hesitant to dress Kim “because people think she was [a] cheesy, reality person”.

“No one wants even now to give Kim Kardashian outfits,” she alleged.

Carine was previously introduced to Kim and her mother Kris Jenner by the former creative director of French luxury label Givenchy, Riccardo Tisci.

Reflecting on her relationship with the Kardashians, Carine revealed, “The mother [Kris Jenner] I think is hilarious and very smart, and I’ve met all the sisters, but mostly my favourite will be Kim.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Carine explained how she would style the Princess of Wales and Queen Camilla.

“Black,” noting she would dress Kate Middleton, “blacker, a lot of black. She only wears black at the funeral”.

“Maybe it’s a law in the royal family, but I would dress her more in black,” added Carine.