Meg Ryan considers Hollywood break bring fresh perspective to her acting

Meg Ryan has recently explained how eight-year hiatus from Hollywood helped her bring fresh perspective to her acting.



Meg, who stars alongside David Duchovny in the new movie What Happens Later, told Entertainment Tonight, “I am grateful that I am a mom, and I’m grateful that I have friends.”

“I'm grateful that my life has so many different aspects to it. I travelled a lot. So, by now, I felt like, ‘Oh, I have some stuff to say with this movie’,” said the 61-year-old.

Reflecting on her celebrity status prior to Hollywood break, Meg shared, “I have to say, I don't think I was a very good famous person.”

“I just don't think I'm a good celebrity. And I've been working since I was a kid really. When you start that young — like 19, 20 or something, I was on the soap opera,” explained the Sleepless in Seattle actress.

Meg noted, “I just always felt a little bit like life was over, like, outside this little bubble, outside some sort of membrane. And I remember cars closing — like, expensive cars — and then you don't hear the outside anymore.”

“You're roped off in that part of thing, and I just knew it's just not good for an artist or a creative person to have limited life, in a way, to draw from,” she mentioned.

Meg also opened up about her experience of directing and writing this new movie, adding, “You get to be front and centre. You get to be involved with someone else's creative life in an intimate way.”