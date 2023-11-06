SBP announces bank holiday on Nov 9 on account of Iqbal Day

An undated file image of the State Bank of Pakistan building. — AFP/File

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will remain closed on November 9 (Thursday) due to a bank holiday on account of Iqbal Day, a notification issued on Monday said.



As a result, the banks across the country will remain closed for public dealing on the aforementioned date.

"The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed on Thursday, November 09, 2023, being public holiday on the occasion of Allama Iqbal Day, as declared by the Government of Pakistan," a notification issued by the central bank read.

November 9 is observed as “Iqbal Day” across Pakistan to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Allama Mohammad Iqbal.

The government announced a public holiday on the said date last week.