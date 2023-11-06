Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, more attend Manish Malhotra's Diwali party

File Footage

From Salman Khan to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Bollywood A-listers attended the lavish Diwali party hosted by the famous designer Manish Malhotra on Sunday, November 5.



The former Miss World looked stunning in a beautiful pink and red traditional attire as she posed for the cameras.

On the other hand, B-town’s megastar Salman decided to skip an ethnic outfit for the grand Diwali bash. The Ek Tha Tiger star wore black cargo pants paired with a plain grey t-shirt. He completed his look with black chunky boots.



The fashion queen of the Indian film industry, Sonam Kapoor turned heads at the party as she stunned in an elegant tissue saree.

Moreover, the film industry's adorable couple's, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput glammed up in royal ensembles for the Diwali get-together.

The rumoured lovebirds, Ananya Pandey and Aditya Roy Kapur made a striking appearance at Manish's party, however, the two decided to pose separately for the paparazzi.

Aditya donned a simple black kurta shalwar, whereas, Ananya looked pretty in a yellow lehenga.

Additionally, veteran actress Rekha, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, among others who graced the renowned designer's Diwali party.

