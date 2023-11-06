Kyle Richards trying to be ‘strong’ after stopping ‘drinking’

Kyle Richards is gushing about how her life has changed after cutting out alcohol from it.



“I’ve suffered from anxiety for my entire life,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star told Page Six Saturday at BravoCon in Las Vegas.

Adding, “So to all of a sudden have my anxiety be so minimized at a time that it should be at its worst. I was really surprised by that. I don’t even take Lexapro anymore!”

Richards, who split from her husband Mauricio Umansky in July, continued, saying that even though she is going through a "really hard time," she is feeling "really strong."

“I stopped drinking and I’m just doing everything I can to be as strong as I can. And it’s working. So I’m grateful,” she said.

Bravolebrity Richards, 54, insisted that she is "not an alcoholic" and that she stopped drinking for "fitness and health reasons," raving about the "clarity" she had acquired from giving up alcohol.

As previously noted, after a barrage of allegations that she had used Ozempic to lose weight, Richards started talking candidly about her newfound sobriety and fitness lifestyle.

The Bravo personality stated in January that she stopped consuming "sugar, carbs, and any alcohol" in July of the previous year during an edition of the podcast "Two Ts In A Pod."