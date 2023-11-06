Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker overjoyed by birth of their son after risky surgery

Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker are reportedly beaming with joy.



Travis rocker had previously hinted at the name "Rocky Thirteen Barker" for their son, and now, a source has disclosed to Us Weekly that the couple is "elated" following the birth.

The insider further confirmed, "They have a beautiful baby boy," as they shared the news of the reality star and Blink-182 drummer's latest addition, born on November 4.

While neither Kourtney Kardashian nor Travis Barker, as well as their families, have officially confirmed the exciting news or shared any photographs of their precious newborn, the joy of their growing family is evident.

The road to parenthood has been a two-year-long odyssey for the beloved celebrity couple, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

Amid countless attempts at IVF, it was only after Kourtney decided to halt all fertility treatments late last year that the couple's prayers were answered.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians veteran has previously expressed that she believes getting pregnant naturally was "God's plan."

Their journey took a heart-stopping turn when Kourtney underwent a "terrifying" fetal surgery to safeguard their unborn baby's life, a revelation she made in September while appearing on the Kardashian family's Hulu series.

The due date for their precious addition was set for Halloween, although the couple has yet to officially share the wonderful news.



