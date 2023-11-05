Zac Brown ties the knot with model Kelly Yazdi

Zac Brown, the lead singer of the Zac Brown Band, reportedly exchanged vows with model and actress Kelly Yazdi.

The wedding took place on August 31 in a picturesque location in Coweta County, Georgia, as indicated by their marriage certificate, which was reported by TMZ.

This marks Country musician’s second marriage, and the couple chose to celebrate their love in their home state of Georgia. Kelly boasts an impressive resume, with experience as an events producer, actress, stuntwoman, and professional model.

The wedding occurred just over a year after Kelly was first spotted wearing an eye-catching engagement ring.

Zac is said to have proposed during a romantic trip to Hawaii. While they could have opted for a destination wedding, the couple decided to stay true to their roots in Georgia.

Despite their presence in the public eye, the couple has managed to keep their relationship and wedding relatively private.

Zac was previously married to Shelly for 12 years, and they share five children. Their divorce was finalized in 2018.