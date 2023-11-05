Lily Allen shares her ‘next move’ after West End debut

Lily Allen has disclosed her plans to attend a drama school after her successful performances in West End's Ghost Story 2.22 and The Pillowman.

The 38-year-old actress and singer recently moved to the United States with her husband David Harbour and their two daughters, Ethel 10, and Marnie 11, whom she shares with her ex Sam Cooper.

Reflecting on her new life in her Brooklyn townhouse in the United States during a podcast called Who Are You Dressing For? with stylist and model Kyle De'Volle, Lily revealed, "I've got an audition with a drama school in New York, so I'm hoping I can go and study for a bit. The idea of going to drama school excites me."

She also shared her experiences of living in New York and her newfound sense of anonymity, emphasizing that she appreciates this lifestyle for her children.

She expressed, "I enjoy the anonymity I have there. I enjoy that for my kids – I'm a mum, I make packed lunches, I take them to school. Then I might write for a couple of hours, read some scripts, go to the gym, and then I pick up the kids and make them dinner, and that's my existence. I really enjoy it.

“Sometimes my ego needs to be stroked, so I jump on a plane and come home to London for a few weeks – then I go, 'Bored now,' and come home."

Lily and David recently made a public appearance at a basketball game in New York amid rumors that their marriage is facing difficulties.