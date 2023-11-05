Alison Hammond makes wise decision after Hugh Jackman's marital split

Alison Hammond has openly shared that she has refrained from flirting with celebrity guests on This Morning lately due to concerns that it might no longer be deemed appropriate.

The 48-year-old presenter has built her reputation on her playful interview style, including playfully 'marrying' Dwayne The Rock Johnson during one of their conversations.

Nevertheless, she has consciously toned down her interviewing approach in recent years, aiming to be more "careful."

Speaking to The Mirror, Alison humorously mentioned that she cannot be held responsible for Hugh Jackman's recent separation from his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, even though they engaged in flirtatious interviews in the past.

Alison expressed her empathy for Hugh, given his long marriage, but clarified that she admires him immensely. She acknowledged the changing landscape of interview dynamics, emphasizing the need for caution in today's environment.

Alison's interviews with Hugh Jackman have become memorable moments, beginning in 2017 when they shared a bottle of bubbly and fed each other olives.

During that time, the Wolverine actor proclaimed Alison as his favourite interviewee and hinted at more interactions in the future, as he wasn't planning to retire any time soon.

In 2019, during his press tour for The Man The Music The Show, Hugh Jackman had another chance to engage in playful banter with Alison.

However, he and Deborra-Lee surprised their fans by announcing their divorce in September.

Alison's charismatic charm has not only captivated Hugh Jackman but also Hollywood stars such as Harrison Ford, Dwayne Johnson, and Michael Buble.