Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Thanksgiving plans laid bare

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly have their PAs working hard to align their schedules so they could be together again.

Call it a downside of fame, both Swift and Kelce are booked and busy for the rest of November, owing to their work obligations.

The Grammy winner is set to launch the South American leg of her Eras tour on Nov. 9, while NFL star has a slew of games across the month.

“They’ve got some big decisions to make,” a source told In Touch. “They want to spend as much time together as possible, but managing family and work obligations is going to make it tricky. This holiday madness could be the first big test of their relationship.”

However, the Midnights artist is keen on spending Thanksgiving, if not the whole holiday season, with the athlete and his family.

“She’s considering flying home between her concerts so she can catch Travis’ game and spend Thanksgiving with him and his family,” the insider explained.

Swift is set to take stage in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Nov. 19, with another show in Sao Paolo slated only five days later.

Meanwhile, Kelce also has a match against his brother Jason Kelce, and the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 21.

The brothers are expected to fly home to their mother Donna, who “would love to have them at home” in time for Thanksgiving, shared the source.

“And Taylor wants to stay on her good side,” they added.