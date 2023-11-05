Attack on Titan ending explained: Eren Yeager meets his long-anticipated fate

Attack on Titan capped off with a bittersweet finale over ten years after the anime first began.
The dark fantasy anima is set in a post-apocalyptic world where a numerable number of humans are protected from giant humanoid Titans through a wall.
It follows Eren Yeager, a vindictive boy keen on getting revenge on the unearthly populace after they destroy his city and eat his mother.
Attack on Titan chronicles his journey alongside his friends, Mikasa Ackerman and Armin Arlert, as he joins a group of soldiers known as Survey Corps to get revenge on the Titans.
The final season of the show, The Final Chapters Special 2 saw the final remnants of humanity face off against Eren to stop the Rumbling.
It is when he is faced with a bleak future that he begins to second-guess his motivation to kill everyone off outside of Paradis Island in order to get a semblance of peace.
Mikasa manages to separate him from Ymir, before cutting Eren’s head within his giant Founding Titan form.
His real motivation seeps through his memories, which revealed that pushed his friends to fight and cause conflict because he wanted them to be heroes as he this was the only way to protect their homeland.
After defeating Eren, Mikasa and Armin only had a few moments of peace before they realized the humanity was still hellbent on causing conflict among each other to get on top.
The final scene of the episode showed the world still entrenched in a cycle of conflict and turmoil, despite Eren’s efforts and the loss of his powers.
The series finale is currently streaming on Crunchyroll, which first premiered on Saturday, Nov. 4. The anime streaming platform is currently available to access in North America, Centra America, and South America.
Funimation and Hulu can also be used to stream all four seasons of Attack on Titan.
