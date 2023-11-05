Savannah Chrisley goes Instagram official with her man Robert Shiver

Savannah Chrisley officially announced her man in life, Robert Shiver.



The 26-year-old Chrisley Knows Best alumna made her romance with Robert Shiver public on Saturday by sharing several adorable pictures of the two of them.

Chrisley wrote, "Sometimes... it just works #THTD," as the caption for the picture, which included a cute picture of her staring at Shiver and later images of them leaning in to kiss.

Chrisley had only ever posted a picture of Savannah and the former football player holding hands on her Instagram Story before People magazine revealed in September that Savannah is dating the former athlete.

Shiver, 38, gained notoriety earlier when it was claimed that he and two other people were plotting his murder with his wife, Lindsay Shiver.

Before she and Shiver made their relationship public, Hillsley talked about her romantic past on The Viall Files podcast episode. "The man I'm speaking with recently had his wife attempt to murder him. It's okay," she remarked at the moment.

Chrisley talked about her candour on the podcast after the show. "I just let it all out," she said to the outlet.

"I have learned that I will not drink wine before going on a podcast, not that that's new, but it was bound and determined to come out.”