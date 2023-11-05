Jesse Tyler Ferguson attends ‘Modern Family’ daughter’s school play: ‘Proud Papa’

Jesse Tyler Ferguson is a supportive father to his Modern Family daughter Aubrey Anderson-Emmons both on and off-screen.

Just like any teen’s proud and embarrassing dad, Ferguson, 48, was in the front row for the young actresses’ high school play, The Burns, cheering her on and snapping photos, even posting some of them to his social media on Friday.

“Got to see my talented pretend daughter @aubreyandersonemmons in her high school production of THE BURN,” he captioned the carousel post.

“It’s crazy to think Aubrey was just a few months older than Beckett when I met her,” he wrote, referring to his nearly two-year-old son with husband-of-ten years, Justin Mikita.



Aubrey joined the cast of the hit sitcom in its third season in 2011 – when she was a little under two years old – playing Ferguson’s character’s adopted daughter. The child actress then stayed on the show for the remainder of its 11-season run, ending in 2020, practically growing up in front of the audience’s eyes.

Since then, she has taken a break from professional acting, pursuing her love of music while still acting in her high school plays, which Ferguson is all for.

“Look at her now!!! Congrats Aubrey! You were SO great! Love you! You make a pretend papa proud” he wrote proudly.

Meanwhile, Aubrey uploaded pictures of her and Ferguson to her own Instagram, excitedly captioning it, “Guess who came to the school play?”

She even thanked Ferguson under the comments of his post for coming to see her perform.