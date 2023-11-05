Bruce Springsteen in ‘great shape’ despite ongoing ulcer disease

Bruce Springsteen is making a swift recovery.

After cancelling 2023 tour dates due to peptic ulcer disease in September, the 74-year-old musician is doing much better and may even make a comeback to stage earlier than expected.

Speaking to People Magazine at the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Friday, E Street Band guitarist and mandolin player Steven Van Zandt said that he, Springsteen, and the rest of their band are excited to hit the road again.

“We’re gonna come back stronger than ever in March,” Van Zandt told the outlet.

“It was a very, very intense first six months of the tour – maybe our most intense ever. And so we’re gonna come back with that same intensity, and it’s gonna be great,” he further declared.

In September, the band was forced to cancel its ongoing tour as the rock legend was seeking treatment for peptic ulcer disease - a condition in which an ulcer forms in the lining of the stomach or small intestine.



Though they had initially rescheduled the shows in November, the band later announced that they are pushing back all the shows scheduled for the year.