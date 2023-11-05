Court hands over Fawad Chaudhry to police on two-day remand

Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry is being taken to the courtroom in Islamabad on November 5, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — X/@AzazSyed

A court in Islamabad Sunday handed over former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry to the police on a two-day remand a day after a complaint was filed against him in the federal capital's Aabpara Police Station for seeking a Rs5 million bribe.

The court also ordered the politician's medical examination be done and asked the police to ensure a meeting with his family.

The court's orders came a day after Fawad was arrested from his residence in Islamabad, following which his brother and lawyer, Faisal Chaudhary, filed a petition before the magistrate requesting the recovery and release of the former minister.

The court then conducted a hearing on the plea during which the Judicial Magistrate Ahmed Shahzad Gondal sought a report from the Islamabad police on the politician’s arrest.

His wife, Hiba Fawad Chaudhry, earlier claimed that her husband was apprehended and taken to an unidentified place with no reasons provided for his arrest.

Earlier today during the hearing, Fawad was brought to the District Judicial Complex under police security with his face covered with a cloth and hands tied using handcuffs.

The politico's wife and lawyers, Faisal and Faraz Chaudhry as well as Advocate Qamar Inayat Raja, were also present inside the courtroom, where he met them after seeking permission from duty judge Abbas Shah.

The politician's brother and lawyer questioned why Fawad's face was covered with a cloth.

The police, on the other hand, sought a five-day remand of the ex-minister, after a case against him was registered for taking a Rs5 million bribe in exchange for employment.

"Fawad Chaudhary was bitter over the demand for money, on which he threatened to kill me," the plaintiff said in the first information report (FIR) against the politician, claiming that he gave Rs5 million to the former minister.



Meanwhile, Fawad asked the court to either grant him judicial remand or provide him access to a doctor. He also denied having known the plaintiff.

"I am a former federal minister and a Supreme Court lawyer. [I] shouldn't be insulted. There is no bathroom where the remand is being sought," he said, pleading to the court.

The former minister requested the court to ensure a bathroom facility for him and sought permission to meet his children.