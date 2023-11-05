Priscilla Presley on why Elvis didn’t want more kids after late Lisa Marie

Elvis Presley didn’t want any more children after welcoming his first and only daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, who passed away in January this year.

Surviving her late husband and daughter, Priscilla, 78, opened up about her six-year-long marriage to the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll during a Friday Q&A event at the South Point Casino in Las Vegas.

In the session, Priscilla discussed the birth of the late songstress, whom she raised with Elvis until his shocking death in 1977.

“Elvis felt he had a very busy schedule and he did have a bit of guilt that he wasn’t around that much when Lisa was younger,” she told the crowd of 400 attendees.

Priscilla further revealed the reason why she and Elvis never had another child before their divorce in 1973.

“With his scheduling and his touring, he just felt he wasn’t around enough to give a lot of attention to having another child,” she admitted.

Lisa Marie, who followed in her father’s musical footsteps, passed away in January this year due to a bowel obstruction at the age of 54.

Recently, Priscilla has admitted that she is still reeling from her only child’s untimely death as she continues to promote the new Sofia Coppola biopic, Priscilla, based around her life.