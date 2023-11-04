Kelsea Ballerini narrates new Tennessee Hype video

The Tennessee Vols dropped a new hype video on Friday narrated by Knoxville native and country music star Kelsea Ballerini.



The video, which is titled "Home," features footage of the city of Knoxville, the University of Tennessee campus, and the Vols football team.

Country music artist and Knoxville native Kelsea Ballerini provided commentary for the film, discussing what makes Knoxville unique.

“It’s a beautiful patchwork of orange and white, threaded through our history, connecting then and now,” Ballerini said. “Seeing how much has changed, but knowing how much has stayed the same. Every street and every corner holds a piece of who we are. And whether you’ve been here 60 years or 60 minutes, everyone knows the words and sings them loud.”

The video has already been a hit with Vols fans on social media, with many people praising Ballerini's narration and the overall production of the video.

"This video is amazing!" one fan tweeted. "Kelsea Ballerini did a great job narrating it, and the footage is incredible. I'm so pumped for the homecoming game!"

"This video is everything I needed to get pumped for homecoming," another fan tweeted. "Kelsea Ballerini is a legend, and she did a great job capturing what it means to be a Vol. I can't wait to cheer on the Vols on Saturday!"