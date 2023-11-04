Lisa Marie Presley is ‘not happy’ with Sofia Coppola over ‘Priscilla’

Lisa Marie Presley is complaining Priscilla director Sofia Coppola and her mother Priscilla Presley over the negative portrayal of her father Elvis Presley.

The late superstar's daughter penned her concerns to the film director four months prior to her death, as per Variety.

The movie, which is titled Priscilla and is based on Priscilla's 1985 memoir Elvis and Me, depicts the life of her mother Priscilla, who met Elvis when she was 14. She supports the movie.

According to what Coppola told Lisa Marie, Elvis is portrayed with "sensitivity and complexity."

"My father only comes across as a predator and manipulative” Lisa Marie reportedly wrote in one email, as per BBC.

"As his daughter, I don't read this and see any of my father in this character. I don't read this and see my mother's perspective of my father. I read this and see your shockingly vengeful and contemptuous perspective and I don't understand why?" she added.

Lisa Marie vowed to publicly criticize the movie and her mother's support for it, as Priscilla is listed as an executive producer.

"I am worried that my mother isn't seeing the nuance here or realizing the way in which Elvis will be perceived when this movie comes out," she wrote.

"I feel protective over my mother who has spent her whole life elevating my father's legacy. I am worried she doesn't understand the intentions behind this film or the outcome it will have."

Priscilla mentioned that Coppola, who received an Oscar in 2004 for her writing for Lost in Translation, "did some homework".

"She and I, we talked about it," said the late superstar’s wife.