Taylor Swift teases Travis Kelce with her solo outing in NYC

Singing sensation Taylor Swift has stepped out in New York City amid rumours of her whirlwind romance with Travis Kelce, who 'can't bear to be without her'.



Swift seemingly teased her rumoured beau with her stunning appearance as she rocked an autumnal outfit on Friday ahead of her tour restarting.

The 33-year-old musician oozed autumn vibes as she gets back into "work mode" ahead of flying out to Argentina next week to restart her Eras Tour.

It seems as the Anti-Hero hitmaker was cooling it off with her fella as he spends time in Germany.

There are speculations that Travis may join Sift in Argentina to strengthen his new relationship with the pop superstar.

Swift stunned onlookers with her chic appearance, looking out of this world as she slipped into a very 70s-esque outfit.

For her NYC outing, Taylor wore some Sézane Jessie Brown Python Print Loafers, a Gant G Pattern Collar Sweater, and some wide-leg jeans. The singer wore her blonde locks down and straight, with her fringe grazing her eyebrows in classic Taylor style.



To elevate her look, the singer wore her classic makeup of winged eyeliner and red lips, with the star opting for some green nail polish on her talons. She appeared in teasing mood as her smile painted across her face.