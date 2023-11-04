Prince Harry sees himself in Matthew Perry’s iconic character Chandler

Meghan Markle's husband Prince Harry has admitted that he seems to fit Matthew Perry's iconic character Chandler.

The Duke of Sussex went into great detail about his love obsession with hit US TV show "Friends" in his memoir "Spare", saying he binge-watched the drama in the summer of 2013 as a means of coping with debilitating panic attacks.

Harry, while referring to his cheekier and funnier side of his personality, said that he “was a Chandler” - and also admitted to have a crush on Monika, played by actress Courtney Cox.



King Charles's youngest son, who's been living in the US with her wife Meghan and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet since their exit from the royal Family, discussed a night in 2016 when he ended up crashing at Courtney’s house.

Harry said: "I found the idea of crashing at Monica's highly appealing And amusing." Referring to himself as a “Friends fanatic”, Harry went on to admit that he had a crush on the actress.



He wrote: "I was still confused because… she was Monica. And I was a Chandler. I wondered if I'd ever work up the courage to tell her. Was there enough tequila in California to get me that brave?"

Matthew Perry, who died aged 54 last week, rose to prominence with his fiction character Chandler in "Friends". He developed his sense of humour when he was younger as a means of coping with his parents' divorce.

It's to mention here that Prince Harry had to go through the same face when he was eight year old as his own parents’ divorce, with a then Prince Charles and Princess Diana split in August 1996.



