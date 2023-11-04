Will Smith all set to revive his rap career after being blacklisted from Hollywood

Will Smith is set to revive his rap career.



A source told RadarOnline.com, the King Richard star wants to return to rap after finding it difficult to get work in Hollywood following his 2022 Oscars slap-gate incident with Chris Rock.

Will was reportedly rap chart-topper from 1988 until 1994 with DJ Jazzy Jeff until when he started Fresh Prince of Bel Air on TV and had to give up rap.

However, his infamous slap episode ruined his successful movie career and left him with no work for some time.

After more than a year, Will expressed his wish to get back to music and Class of ’88 podcast is his first step.

An insider told the National Enquirer, “In the rap world, slapping a guy across the face for dissing his wife isn't seen as a crime, it's a badge of honour.”

“No one holds it against him and it makes Will feel that is where he can make his comeback,” dished a source.

Will’s estranged wife Jada Pinkett Smith lately revealed in her memoir that the couple lived apart for seven years, which had been a shock for the actor.

Will’s close friend told the outlet, “Will's changed a lot since the old days. He could go a little harder with his content now that he's been kicked in the teeth!”

Meanwhile, Will added he has “nothing but love for his best friend Jada” at her book launch event.