Taylor Swift attending Chief's Germany game? Travis Kelce tells all

Travis Kelce regarding his relationship with Taylor Swift, is not ready to disclose much information.

When asked if Swift, 33, would be there during the Kansas City Chiefs' next game against the Miami Dolphins, the NFL star, 34, remained silent while addressing the media in Frankfurt, Germany.

"When I mention, or everyone knows she's at the game, the Vegas line and over/under on my catches goes up and down," Kelce replied. "The spread goes up and down. So I don't want to mess with any of that stuff. I'm just going to keep that to myself."

When asked about the status of their developing romance, the football tight end said, "The latest status is I got to see her last week. That's the latest status right there."

In response to a question about whether the two are in love, he assured reporters he would keep his "personal relationship personal."

The pop sensation was last spotted at the Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers game on October 22. The Chiefs defeated the Chargers 31–17 to win the game.

After a statistic was shown during the broadcast, indicating that Kelce has more than twice as many receiving yards per game (99) while she is watching as when he is "left to his own devices" (46.5), Swift's attendance at Kelce's games became even more of a talking point.