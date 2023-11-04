Alia Bhatt reasons re-wearing wedding saree at National Film Awards

File Footage

Alia Bhatt opened up about her decision to re-wear her wedding saree at the 69th National Film Awards which took place on October 17, 2023.



The B-town diva recently appeared at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2023 and shared that she chose her beautiful wedding attire because it reflected her inner self.

"When (the award) was announced on social media, my mind instantly went to 'okay where's it gonna be and what am I gonna wear?'" she said.

The Heart of Stone actress further added that she instinctively think of re-wearing her wedding saree, saying, "I just felt like 'I think I'm gonna re-wear my wedding saree and it just felt very me..."

"That saree was thought and Ideated by Sabyasachi Mukherjee... but it was a lot of me," the actress shared.

At the National Film Awards, Alia received a prestigious accolade in the Best Actress category for her remarkable performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film, Gangubai Kathiawadi.



On the work front, Bhatt will be next seen in movie tilted Jigra, which she will be co-producing as well along with Dharma movies.

Directed by Vasan Bala, the forthcoming film will hit the big screens next year on September 27, 2024.