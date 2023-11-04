Magical maestro David Berglas dies at 97

David Berglas, a world-renowned magician who entertained audiences for decades with his mind-boggling illusions and charming wit, has died at the age of 97.

His family confirmed the news on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

Berglas was born in London in 1926 and developed a passion for magic at a young age.

He began performing professionally in the early 1950s and quickly rose to prominence, thanks to his innovative illusions and captivating stage presence.

Over the course of his career, Berglas performed for royalty, celebrities, and ordinary people alike.

He was also a regular guest on television shows around the world, where he amazed audiences with his seemingly impossible feats of magic.

Berglas was known for his classic illusions, such as the Vanishing Birdcage and the Mindreading Act.

The magic maestro was also a pioneer in the field of mentalism, using his powers of persuasion and suggestion to perform astonishing feats.

In addition to his magical talents, Berglas was also a gifted entertainer and storyteller. His shows were always full of humor and suspense, and he had a knack for keeping his audiences on the edge of their seats.

Berglas was a true legend of the magic world, and his legacy will live on for many years to come.

The legend has inspired generations of magicians with his creativity and skill, and his shows entertained millions of people around the world.