Mark Wahlberg dishes out fitness regime in his 50s

Mark Wahlberg has recently dished out fitness routine, which is focused on recovery and not on intensity at 52.

Speaking on TODAY show, The Fighter star revealed, “Now that I'm older, I've realized that for me, it's all about longevity.”

Mark noted, “Recovery is crucial to the workout,” as he talked about “pop up ice baths” that he tried to do while travelling.

The Contraband actor explained, “A friend of mine that I'm working with to try to live longer and be healthier told me that the best way to start the day is to get into cold water, no matter where I'm at.”

Mark shared he uses “his ice bath set up where he sits in 42-degree water for five to six minutes” in home.

However, once the actor is travelling, he disclosed that he “steals the ice from the hotel ice machine to make sure he can stick to his daily habit”.

Mark continued, “I always feel a lot better.”

“It actually helps me sleep a lot better, and I don't feel the aches and pains that I do, no inflammation,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mark previously told Fox News Digital about a “cold plunge challenge” he posted on Instagram.

“I was challenging myself to get into that freezing box of ice water. It actually is very good for you, especially starting your day. It also promotes lots of recovery . . . but 38 degrees is pretty chilly,” remarked the actor.