Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s marriage at risk of ending in ‘12 months’ time’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be dealing with marital woes despite putting up a loved-up display for the public during the Invictus Games and then their Caribbean getaway last month.

The former Suits actress feels that she is the one “pulling all the weight” as they deal with their failed business and financial woes, a source told In Touch Magazine.

The insider added that “tension has been building” and Meghan’s stress is causing major friction at home.

While Meghan has her grievances with Harry, royal author Phil Dampier told Fabulous Magazine that Harry has given a “massive cost” when he moved to California.

The author added that Harry has “only has he lost his family, his royal status and military connections, but he’s also lost a lot of friends,” which is why he is “dependent on Meghan for his social life.”

Dampier suggested that this may have taken a “toll” on Harry.

Relationship expert Louella Alderson told The Mirror that while it’s “normal” for “people to seek comfort in their partner during a significant life transition,” Harry is “more reliant on Meghan,” which is concerning.

She advised that it’s “still important for Harry to maintain his own individual identity and social life outside of his relationship for his long-term well-being and happiness.”

She warned that if this does not improve in “12 months’ time, it might be a cause for concern.”