Priscilla Presley defends Elvis Presley over grooming rumors: ‘A different time’

Priscilla Presley is defending her late husband Elvis Presley over allegations that he groomed her, arguing that it was a “different time” back then.

Following the release of Sofia Coppola’s biographical drama, Priscilla, based on Priscilla’s 1985 memoir, Elvis and Me, controversy started brewing surrounding the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, who started dating a 14-year-old Priscilla when he was 25.

But the 78-year-old businesswoman firmly stood by her husband when Piers Morgan questioned her about the speculations that Elvis “groomed” her.

Emphasising that “it was a different time,” i.e., the '60s, Priscilla gave the example of her own mother and father taking on traditional gender roles, emphasising that “women were that way.”

“I don’t know about grooming me, I didn’t take it at that. I had never heard the word, I mean, obviously it’s all new now,” she declared,

She further explained that she actually appreciated Elvis buying clothes for her and dressing her up as she “didn’t have any money” and he didn’t want her to “feel bad.” Moreover, she understood that Elvis had a public image to maintain.

She also reiterated that “there were always people around” to supervise and she and Elvis didn’t consummate their relationship until she was 21 and married.

Notably, Priscilla and Elvis’ late daughter, Lisa Marie, condemned Priscilla’s script for its “shockingly vengeful and contemptuous” depiction of her father in leaked emails to Coppola four months before her death, per Variety.

Priscilla was credited as an executive producer for the film and even helped with its publicity.