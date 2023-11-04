Ariana Grande’s pals believe singer’s romance with Ethan Slater will not last

Ariana Grande’s pals fear that the singer is rushing into things with boyfriend Ethan Slater and might be making ‘another mistake.

After meeting on the set of the upcoming movie adaptation of Wicked, Grande and Slater developed a romance, which was confirmed in July.

“Ariana falls hard and fast. That's who she is,” an insider told National Enquirer, “Everyone is telling her to slow down before she makes another mistake.”

In the months following their dating news, Grande finalised her divorce from her husband of three years, Dalton Gomez, while Slater filed for separation from his wife Lilly Jay, with whom he shares one-year-old son.

The insider also alluded that the Thank U, Next singer may as well get over Slater and move on to her next beau. The whispers of an affair were also called out by sources from the Wicked set, describing Grande and Slater’s flirtation “sloppy.”

Although, sources close to the duo denied there was an overlap with either of their marriages.

However, the Grammy-winning singer told her pals “not to talk about” her romance with Slater, “at least not until both of them are officially divorced.”

Grande has dated several notable stars throughout the years, including Big Sean, Pete Davidson, and late rapper Mac Miller.

The insider shared that the Into You singer is that “girl who can never stay single for long.”