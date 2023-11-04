Jason Momoa is ‘biggest supporter’ of ‘wonderful’ Channing Tatum for Zoë Kravitz

Jason Momoa couldn’t be happier for his stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz on getting engaged to his pal Channing Tatum.

Momoa, 44, who was married to Kravitz’s mom Lisa Bonet, is elated by the news. Multiple sources confirmed that Kravitz and Tatum are recently engaged.

Kravitz, 34, even showed off her ring when she attended a Halloween party in costume over the weekend alongside the Magic Mike star, 43.

“The engagement was happy news for Jason. He loves both Channing and Zoë. He thinks they are a great couple,” a source told People Magazine. “Jason is their biggest supporter.”

The insider added that the Game of Thrones alum thinks that The Batman actress and Tatum are “very cute together.”

Momoa and Kravitz’s mother Bonet, 55, share two kids: daughter Lola, 16, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 14. The longtime couple announced their separation in January 2022 after nearly five years of marriage.

Momoa has been supportive of his stepdaughter despite the split. He attended the New York City premiere of her movie The Batman in March along with his son for Kravitz.

Momoa had said that he was “so proud of” Kravitz and called Tatum “wonderful.”

Kravitz was previously married to actor Karl Glusman, and Tatum shares daughter Everly, 10, with ex-wife Jenna Dewan.