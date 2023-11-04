Lottie Tomlinson and Lewis Burton got engaged in Paris: See her diamond ring

Lottie Tomlinson shines bright with stunning diamond ring as she and Lewis Burton say yes to new chapter.

Lottie Tomlinson and Lewis Burton mae an announcement after three years of dating.



The couple took to Instagram last Friday to share the thrilling news with their followers, revealing an enchanting video capturing the very moment Lewis, bent down on one knee in the romantic city of Paris.

The pair embarked on a dreamy weekend getaway, and Lewis went the extra mile to create a picture-perfect proposal, adorning their hotel room with romantic decor that set the scene for an unforgettable moment.

With their 14-month-old son, Lucky, as their witness, Lewis popped the question. Lottie, overwhelmed with joy, wrote, "Just call me wifey. I love you so much, fiancé."

Many celebrities, including former TOWIE stars Mario Falcone, Shelby Tribble, and Frankie Sims, joined in the celebration.

Lottie and former tennis player Lewis first confirmed their relationship in July 2020. The bond they share is deeper than love, as they found solace in each other's arms after both experiencing the profound grief of losing their loved ones.

Lottie, who tragically lost her mother and sister in recent years, found a source of strength in Lewis, who also mourned the loss of Caroline Flack in February 2020.