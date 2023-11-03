Matthew Perry's heartbroken parents spotted walking with dog ahead son's funeral

Matthew Perry's devastated mother and his stepdad brought tears to onlookers' eyes as they stepped out with their dog ahead of their son's funeral on Friday.



Perry's parents were spotted on a hike ahead of actor's funeral seen out and about near their home walking their dog while on a sombre hike just six days after the Friends star's passing



The late actor's mum Suzanne and step-father Keith Morrison have been spotted in public for the second time. The couple were photographed while taking the family dog for a walk near their home.

Previously, Suzanne and Morrison were seen mere hours after the news of Matthew's death broke, with them arriving at the scene of his passing.

The Friends star's mum was wearing a white vest top with some black shorts. She had a pink jumper tied around her waist, and accessorised with a white hat and sunglasses, while Keith wore some beige-hued chinos and a plaid shirt. He appeared to be on the phone in some of the snaps.

Matthew Perry's death investigation continues to raise more questions than answers six days after his death, according to a former medical examiner.



"An autopsy was completed today, and toxicology results are pending," The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner on Sunday told Fox News.

Dr. Michael Baden, former chief medical examiner of New York City, forensic pathologist wondered why a cause of death had not yet been released: "If Matthew Perry had died of a heart attack, that would be immediately apparent, and they would have said so," Baden exclusively told Fox News Digital. "Where we stand now is in their relief part of the toxicology, and that indicates that for some reason they're holding up the rest of it."