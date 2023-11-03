Greta Gerwig confesses she still feels Barbie’s success a ‘dream’

File Footage

Greta Gerwig has recently confessed she still feels Barbie’s success is just a “dream”.



Greta and Barbie co-writer as well as real-life partner Noah Baumbach appeared at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York City for a Q&A moderated by writer Tony Kushner on November 2,

Greta opened up how she felt after the success of movie when Tony called Barbie “a masterpiece”

“This definitely feels like a moment that I could potentially wake up from and think, ‘No, that was a dream,’” said Greta.

While talking about Tony’s email where he spoke highly of the movie, the director stated, “This is incredible and I can't tell you how much it means that you did this.”

“Noah read [the email] to me out loud and I was like, 'frame it, frame the computer,’” she added.



In another Q&A, Noah responded to a question about taking another new project.

Noah mentioned, “There was a point where I was like, ‘Greta, you have to direct it,’ because we have to protect it. Because as we started to really enjoy [writing the movie], and really it was like we're totally mad, we were totally mad.”

Reflecting on Barbie’s screenplay writing, Noah pointed out, “We were, as many of us [were] in the pandemic, there was that isolation, so it kind of gave us this way of connection to a kind of future world where we hoped movies would be back and we'd all be back in a theatre.”

For the unversed, Greta was chosen for the Barbie’s director in July 2021.