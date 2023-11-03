Irina Shayk showcases stylish denim look in New York City

Irina Shayk made a chic appearance in New York City on Friday morning drawing attention with her nearly all-denim ensemble as she strolled through the bustling streets.

The fashion industry icon, who recently parted ways with Tom Brady due to his lack of "time for love," sported a slightly oversized button-up jacket over wide-legged jeans.

To add a contrasting touch to her outfit, the 37-year-old supermodel donned bright white high-heeled shoes and completed her look with a pair of stylish jet-black sunglasses.

Interestingly, her outing coincided with her former partner Bradley Cooper's budding romance with Gigi Hadid.

According to Page Six, the 48-year-old actor and the 28-year-old model were initially spotted in each other's company at New York City hotspot Carota on October 5.

The actor and the model have since been pictured on various outings around the city, although they have not confirmed their relationship status as of yet.

Shayk was in a long-term relationship with the A Star Is Born actor that lasted from 2015 until 2019.

The two also share a daughter named Lea, six, and they have amicably co-parented their child ever since their separation.

Hadid also shares a daughter named Khai, three, with her former partner, Zayn Malik.