Britney Spears wants to share details about breakup from Sam Asghari in second memoir

File Footage

Britney Spears has recently made surprising revelation about her second memoir The Woman In Me.



A source spilled to US Weekly, Britney penned her first memoir before her separation from estranged husband Sam Asghari and now in second book, she dished out details about her breakup.

“Britney’s not looking to go after Sam. “She just wants [to talk about] why the relationship broke down,” revealed an insider.

Britney tied the knot with Sam back in June 2022 after fiver years of dating. He filed for divorce in August only after 14 months of marriage.

In her first book, the singer praised Sam in different chapters, calling him “a gift from God”.

“I have an appreciation for how stable he is. I love that he doesn’t even drink,” she wrote in one of her chapters from the book.

The musician penned, “I knew I wanted him in my life immediately. The chemistry with us in the beginning was insane. We couldn’t keep our hands off each other.”

It is pertinent to mention that Sam was reportedly supportive of Britney’s book, the highest-selling celebrity memoir in publishing history.

Britney also gushed over Sam’s support when she suffered a miscarriage in early 2022.

Meanwhile, the songstress wants to “speak more about being a survivor and explain how she stays positive amid her various ups and downs in the second memoir.