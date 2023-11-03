Gavin Plumb pleads not guilty in alleged Holly Willoughby kidnap and murder plot

The man accused of plotting to murder ITV This Morning star Holly Willoughby has appeared in a pre-trial and plea hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court today.

Gavin Plumb, 36, is accused of having contact with a "third party" in America to snatch and kill the former This Morning host.

According to the charges, he is alleged to have "solicited, encouraged, persuaded, endeavored to persuade" the third party to cause harm to Mrs. Willoughby.

Plumb, of Potters Field, Harlow pleaded not guilty to the charges of soliciting to commit murder and incitement to kidnap as he appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court today.

Plumb wore a grey T-shirt and touched his face as details were heard. He spoke only to confirm his name and entered not guilty pleas to the two charges.

Judge Mary Loram KC told Plumb he would face a trial next year and remanded him in custody. She said: "Mr Plumb I'm adjourning your case for trial and that trial will take place on June 24 next year."

Shopping centre security guard and ex-Pizza Hut worker Plumb was charged for an alleged plot to kidnap and murder the TV star between October 2 and October 5. He was charged on October 6 and was remanded to custody. Plumb appeared in court today for the plea and trial preparation hearing.

Holly, 42, was pulled from appearing on This Morning after police altered the show's bosses of an alleged threat moments before she was due on air. She was replaced at the last minute by Alison Hammond, who appeared alongside Josie Gibson – but a reason for Holly's absence wasn't given at the time.