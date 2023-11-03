King Charles angers Prince William, Kate Middleton with his latest move?

King Charles III, who's set to travel to Dubai to attend COP28 this month, has reportedly delegated his duties to Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie to attend a key royal event.

The monarch, 74, won't attend the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall on November 30 as he is set to fly to Dubai to attend the Opening Ceremony of the World Climate Action Summit at COP28 and deliver the first major climate speech of his reign on the same day.

The King has delegated his duties to his younger brother Edward and his wife Sophie to attend the charity show, according to Express UK.



The King has seemingly fueled rumours of rift with Kate and William with his decision as some have speculated that the move may anger the Prince and Princess of Wales.

King Charles's last appearance at the show was in 2016. Ever since then, the charity event was attended by William and Kate and in 2018 it was graced by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. This year, the King is reportedly delegating the duties to Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie.

The monarch previously snubbed Kate Middleton an invitation to a recent reception he held to thank the organizers of the Coronation event, where the King was joined by his wife Queen Camilla, sister Princess Anne, and sister-in-law Sophie, alongside a number of representatives from across government in Buckingham Palace on Thursday, Oct. 19.

The Prince and Princes of Wales notably remained absent from the event despite the fact that there were no public engagements for the couple according to the royal Circular.

Previously, royal author Clive Irving suggested that the King is "jealous" of the Prince and Princess of Wales for "stealing his limelight."

However, King Charles has quashed the rumours of rift with the Waleses as he called Princess Kate his beloved daughter-in -law in his recent speech at the state banquet in Kenya.