Matthew Perry had a plan to reunite with someone close to his heart

Matthew Perry had a plan to reunite with someone before his tragic death

Matthew Perry, who's tragic death left his fans in shock, reportedly wanted to reunite with actor Zac Efron for a special project.

The Friends alum explained to reporter Athenna Crosby that he hoped to reunite with his 17 Again co-star “to make a movie about his life and have a biopic made,” he had explained to reporter Athenna Crosby

The reason he "wanted Zac Efron, who's played him already, to play him again [was] because he said he did such a good job," according to People.

Zac and Matthew co-starred in comedy in 2009, in which the former played a down-on-his-luck father with a fraught relationship with his kids whose wife has just filed for divorce.

As magic strikes, he is turned back into his 17-year-old self, played by Zac Efron. The film sees his character, Mike, realize that he doesn’t need to redo his life in order to improve his relationship with his family.

This isn’t the first time Matthew had expressed his wish to reunite with Zac. While promoting his memoir in 2022, he spoke to Jessica Shaw of SiriusXM about a screenplay he’d written, reported The Independent.



Matthew said he’d written the lead role for himself but realized he was 20 years too old for the role. When asked by the host who is “dream younger version” of himself was, the actor replied: “Well, it was Zac Efron. But he said no. So, we’ve got to find someone who says yes.”

Matthew, who was well known for his advocacy for fellow addicts, died aged 54 at his Los Angeles home on Saturday after an apparent drowning. There were no drugs found at the scene, nor any signs of foul play according to law enforcement.



Two days after Matthew Perry's passing, his fellow castmates, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer released their joint statement, saying: "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," their statement reads. "There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."