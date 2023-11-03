Prince Harry's 'dimly behaviour' leaves him lonely

File Footage

Prince Harry's inner circle has seemingly shrunk after it emerged that many of his cousins and friends distanced from him.



According to royal biographer Emily Andrews, while speaking to Woman, the Duke of Sussex’s cousins Zara and Mike Tindall "view his behaviour very dimly and rarely speak to him; ditto Princess Beatrice and Peter Phillips".

As a result, the family members have decided to "cut out" Prince Harry, paying no heed to their past close relationship.

Consequently, this has left the Duke of Sussex only Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank to rely on.

"Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank still remain close friends (the two couples reportedly holidayed in Portugal after the Invictus Games in September) but they are the only ones," she said.

This comes amid the Duke of Sussex's fallout with his brother Prince William and father King Charles.