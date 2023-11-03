King Charles' special treatment in Kenya blasted for being 'ridiculous'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's pal Omid Scobie criticised King Charles for his ‘out of touch’ move during his engagement in Kenya.
In his visit to the African nation, the monarch was welcomed with a red carpet rollout, which Scobie said that palace aides should have worked to get it removed.
The royal author went on to note that though the choice to have the carpet was a gesture of respect for the hosts but the visual aspect of the monarch avoiding a walk on the African soil appeared to be 'ridiculous'.
Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, "Even if this was a choice made by the hosts (and it probably was), the optics of the King and Queen walking on a red carpet to avoid soil at Nairobi National Park are pretty ridiculous and out of touch.
"A clued up Palace aide could have easily asked for it to be removed."
He added: "I’ve been on many royal visits all over the world and seen aides run around requesting last minute tweaks or changes before royals arrive at engagements (including red carpets that have been deemed unnecessary) so there is precedent for this."
