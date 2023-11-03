BLACKPINK singer Jisoo to star in zombie apocalypse drama Influenza

BLACKPINK member Jisoo will be gracing the small screen in an upcoming zombie drama.
According to reports the singer will be starring in a drama called Influenza which revolves around a zombie apocalypse novel written by Han Sang-woon.
In the drama, the K-pop star will be essaying the role of Young Joo, the girlfriend of Park Jun-min’s character Jae Yoon.
The story revolves around a solider, Yoon, wo breaks up with his girlfriend, Joo, only to find themselves encountering a heard of zombies which drastically changes their circumstances.
Jisoo’s character is said to be a strong figure who will go above and beyond to survive while Jung Min’s character is initially said to be weak, who gradually begins to find strength in a fight against the zombies.
The drama is notably helmed by Parasite screenwriter Han Ji Won along with director Yoon Sung Hyun, who has Bleak Night and Time to Hunt under his belt.
