Sofia Vergara radiates joy on date night with surgeon Justin Saliman

Sofía Vergara appeared excited as she enjoyed a night out with orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman on Thursday.
The 51-year-old Modern Family star was seen sharing laughs and smiling broadly at something Justin, the accomplished specialist, said while he drove them to their event.
Sofía attended the Frequency exhibition, hosted by Salma Hayek's brother Sami at Christie's Los Angeles (technically in Beverly Hills).
This night out with her rumoured boyfriend occurred just three months after Sofía and her estranged husband Joe Manganiello announced their separation.
She arrived at the show with Justin at the wheel, covering her face while beaming with a smile. Justin, equally upbeat, displayed a winning smile as well.
Sofía was previously spotted on an apparent date with Justin earlier in October, marking her first such outing since her split from Joe. Their connection appeared to be just as strong on Thursday night.
